Scope of works on damaged ZNPP power line now higher than during previous repairs

MELITOPOL, February 28. /TASS/. The scope of restoration works to ensure operation of the external power supply line Ferrosplavnaya-1 of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is "quite large" compared to previous repairs, the plant’s Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

On February 27, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that a local silence regime was established at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4 a.m. GMT) in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to begin work on restoring the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant and the external power supply line Ferrosplavnaya-1, which were damaged on February 10 as a result of fire from Ukrainian forces.

"Compared to previous repairs the scope of work is quite large," Yashina said.

"The repairs are not easy and will take time so getting them done quickly won't work," she noted, adding that the recovery would take at least a week.

The agreement on the local ceasefire regime for repairs of the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant and the external power supply line Ferrosplavnaya-1 was reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with the support of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Russian Foreign Ministry, under the auspices of Rosatom.