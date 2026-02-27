Future Technologies Forum gathers 1,800 participants from over 50 countries — Roscongress

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Future Technologies Forum (FTF), held on February 25-26 in Moscow, gathered more than 1,800 participants from Russia and 57 foreign countries and territories, Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the forum’s organizing committee Anton Kobyakov, noted as reported by the press service of the Roscongress Foundation.

"The forum gathered more than 1,800 participants from Russia and 57 foreign countries and territories, including over 260 representatives of Russian and foreign business from more than 120 companies. Bioeconomics has become the focus of a separate national project this year. We see great interest from foreign partners and business in this new, already promising industry," the press service quoted Kobyakov.

In his assessment, currently only Russia, China and the US possess all the necessary competencies to develop a scientific field such as bioeconomics and, with this, step into a new technological paradigm. "And this is a ticket to the future and a driver for the development and launch of related industries: agriculture, industrial biotechnology, biomedicine, bionics, forestry and fisheries, and processing. Providing conditions for the transition to a new technological paradigm is the task of the state, and properly accumulating competencies, including through organizing platforms such as this forum, is the task of the Roscongress Foundation as a development institution," Kobyakov emphasized.

The IV Future Technologies Forum took place on February 25-26 at the World Trade Center in Moscow. This year, it was dedicated to the topics of forming bioeconomics in Russia and the application of biotechnologies in economic sectors. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the forum. He spoke at the plenary session, reviewed an exhibition of advanced developments, and held a separate meeting with scientists.

