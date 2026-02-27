Kiev’s Energodar attack sought to put pressure on staff, repair workers — Zaporozhye plant

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. By attacking a civilian facility in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Kiev regime attempted to put psychological pressure on the ZNPP staff and repair workers busy restoring a damaged external electricity line that fed the nuclear facility, Communications Director for the plant Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

A local ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP. This has allowed repair crews, including Rosatom engineers, to begin work on restoring the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged in the February 10 shelling by Ukrainian forces. Despite that, Ukrainian troops launched a drone attack on the Sovremennik palace of culture in the city earlier on Friday.

"The Kiev regime is demonstrating how unscrupulous it is: by launching their attack, they pursued the goal of not only destabilizing the situation in the city but also exerting psychological pressure on the nuclear power plant’s staff and their families, as well as workers who were busy restoring a high-voltage power line there," she explained.