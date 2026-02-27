Poland launched campaign to fully 'cancel' Russia, says embassy

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Poland has launched a campaign to totally "cancel" Russia, with Polish society caught up in spy mania, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash said in an interview with TASS.

"Since 2022, a campaign to totally 'cancel' Russia and its culture has been underway here. Driven by the authorities, society is in the grip of spy mania. An innocent social media post advocating normal relations with Russia can, in the best case, lead to public shaming for its author; in the worst case, it could result in imprisonment," the diplomat said.

The diplomat noted that 2022-2023 brought a notable increase in discrimination against Russian citizens in Poland. Employees of Russian diplomatic missions were also targeted.

"There are significantly fewer such incidents now. The embassy informed Polish law enforcement about the most egregious cases, but their reaction, to put it mildly, left much to be desired. The overall situation with our compatriots' rights in Poland remains difficult," the diplomat said.