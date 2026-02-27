Putin thanks Special Operations Forces for their courageous operations behind enemy lines

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s Special Operations Forces, deployed in the special military operation zone, are acting with courage behind enemy lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, congratulating them on their professional holiday.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the personnel and veterans of the Special Operations Forces for their exemplary combat performance, professional skills, and personal bravery," the Russian leader said. "Special recognition goes to those currently engaged in missions in the special military operation zone - conducting reconnaissance, operating courageously behind enemy lines, and neutralizing enemy sabotage groups along the borders."

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Russian Armed Forces are a highly mobile formation of the Russian Defense Ministry, which is in constant readiness for immediate use on any territory. The formation of the SOF as an independent grouping of the Russian Armed Forces began to take shape in late 2008 during a large-scale military reform launched by Russian Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov. The creation of the SOF was first publicly announced in November 2010 by Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces Major General Alexander Lentsov.

Special Operations Forces Day was established by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 26, 2015 and was included in the list of professional holidays and memorable days of the Russian Armed Forces.