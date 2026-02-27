Putin instructs government to set standards for drone experiment success

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian government, with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is to determine by the end of April the criteria by which experiments with drones under the special regime are considered successful. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a corresponding order following a relevant meeting in January; the Kremlin has published the list.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to "consider defining the standards by which the implementation of experiments in the field of autonomous systems under the experimental legal regime is considered successful," after which the "prompt introduction of autonomous systems in economic sectors" is planned.

Furthermore, the government will consider establishing "experimental legal regimes necessary for the use of ground-based autonomous systems on public roads and sidewalks." This applies to the delivery and transport of cargoes.