MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants repeatedly exploited prisoners of war as living test subjects for complex and perilous medical procedures, according to a report by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime. The report references testimonies from several Russian servicemen captured in Ukraine.

One account describes how, prior to being transferred to an official pretrial detention center, prisoners were taken to a hospital in Sumy under the guise of receiving medical treatment. Instead of proper care, local medical staff used the wounded as live dummies to instruct medical trainees in intricate and dangerous procedures.

A prisoner recounted: "They brought us to the hospital, took us out one by one, placed us on gurneys, and covered us with bedsheets. If someone didn't position their arms or legs correctly, or sat improperly, they would be beaten with a stick. When it was my turn, they wheeled me into an office. A doctor approached me. I had a shrapnel wound in my right arm, near the elbow. The doctor asked our escort, 'What should we do with it? Should I stitch it up or bandage it?' The escort replied, 'Yes, bandage it, and it'll be fine.' However, they didn't bandage it immediately; instead, they brought in medical trainees."

The same individual described how the trainees were instructed to perform arterial blood draws. "The doctor told me, 'This is going to hurt.' It turned out the trainee was practicing on me how to draw blood from an artery. I was practically jumping with pain during the procedure." The doctor then intervened, saying, "You can't do it that way." After these experiments, the prisoners' wounds were simply bandaged and they were returned to the vehicle. The account also mentions that blood was drawn from another prisoner, Boris, from his groin artery.

The report highlights a severe lack of proper medical care, noting that the initial wound was improperly treated and sutured, leading to suppuration. It ultimately took at least seven months for the wound to heal.