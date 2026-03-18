Russia’s trilateral talks with US, Ukraine now paused — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Russia-Ukraine negotiation process, mediated by the United States, is now on pause, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia in an interview.

He added that the Russian president’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, continues his work within the framework of the Russia-US bilateral group.

"Kirill Dmitriev continues his work," Peskov said. "The trilateral group has been put on pause."