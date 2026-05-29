LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. The front line is collapsing for the Ukrainian armed forces near Novovasilyevka in the Kharkov Region, where the Russian army is intensifying its offensive and expanding the buffer zone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, he told TASS that Russian servicemen, having taken control of Novovasilyevka, were advancing west of the settlement and expanding the buffer zone near the Belgorod Region. According to the expert, as Russian forces advance near Novovasilyevka, they are cutting off the enemy’s logistics in this direction.

"The area north of the Dvurechnaya settlement is precisely Mitrofanovka and Kolodeznoye. Ukrainian fighters are still trying to hold these settlements, but our advance indicates that the enemy’s defense line is collapsing in this sector," he said.

On May 28, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had taken control of Novovasilyevka in the Kharkov Region.