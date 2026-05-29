Ukraine continues attacks on Energodar, situation under control — Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops continue their attacks on Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, striking rooftops and infrastructure; the situation is tense but remains under control, Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant’s Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Intensive efforts were required this morning to bring the situation under control. The attacks continue, but are not as intense. There is no critical damage, and there are no casualties. They are mainly targeting rooftops and infrastructure. At the Zaporozhye NPP, radiation levels are normal, the plant remains stable and under control," Yashina said.