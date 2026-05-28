Deployment of Typhon systems to Japan threatens Moscow’s interests — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow sees the joint US-Japan drills that will involve the deployment of Typhon missile systems as a threat to its interests and regional security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have repeatedly drawn Tokyo’s attention to the fact that we believe Japan’s move to allow the US to deploy its intermediate and shorter-range missile systems to the country will have a serious negative impact on stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and create a direct threat along our far-eastern borders, no matter if it is done on an occasional, rotational or permanent basis," the diplomat pointed out.

"We also keep warning Japan against making such decisions as we will inevitably regard them as deliberate and hostile moves disregarding Russia’s national interests," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.

Zakharova stressed that Russia - as noted in the Foreign Ministry’s August 2025 statement - no longer considered itself bound by the moratorium on the deployment of land-based intermediate-and shorter-range missiles. "The strategic risks arising from such provocative actions will be carefully assessed in order to develop appropriate compensatory military and technical measures that would be as strict as long-term as possible," the diplomat stated.

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that the US Armed Forces planned to deploy Typhon systems to the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Kanoya Air Base in the Kagoshima Prefecture during drills set to last from June to September. The exercise will also involve the deployment of HIMARS rocket launchers.