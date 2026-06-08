Russia hits 10 military enterprises in Kiev — Russia’s envoy to UN

UN, June 9. /TASS/. Russia has recently hit 10 enterprises, producing military goods, including attack UAVs, in Kiev, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.
"The Russian armed forces are attacking enterprises of the military-industrial complex, fuel and transport infrastructure facilities of Ukraine used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as military airfields with precision weapons. As a result, ten enterprises producing military products, including attack UAVs, have recently been hit in Kiev," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.