MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined Google 3.8 million rubles ($44,698) for failing to remove prohibited information, the court told TASS.

"The court found Google LLC guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information subject to restriction in accordance with Russian legislation) and ordered the company to pay a fine of 3.8 million rubles," the court said.

As previously reported, Google's total administrative debt to the Russian Federation has reached an astronomical two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure equivalent to around $20 decillion). The penalty continues to compound daily due to late fees. The tech giant's return to the Russian market is contingent upon its compliance with the court ruling.