Turkish Galatasaray FC president confirms acquiring Russian midfielder Batrakov

ISTANBUL, August 18. /TASS/. President of Turkish premier league football club Galatasaray Dursun Ozbek confirmed on Tuesday that the team has acquired Russian midfielder Alexey Batrakov, Fanatik daily reported on Tuesday.

Turkish sports journalist Yakup Cinar reported earlier that the Russian footballer was expected to arrive in Istanbul on August 18. Another Turkish sports journalist, Ertan Suzgun, reported later that Galatasaray FC was in the process of finalizing the details of Batrakov's transfer.

According to him, Galatasaray's offer exceeded 30 million Euros (some $34.7 million). According to various media reports, the Russian footballer would be officially announced as a member of Galatasaray FC either on August 19 or 20.

"Our scouts say we're getting the best player money can buy," Fanatik quoted Ozbek as saying. "Our coach really likes him too."

"Everyone will see what a top-tier player we've brought on," the president of Galatasaray FC added.

Batrakov, 21, had played for Russia’s Lokomotiv FC since 2024. Appearing in 84 matches for the club at various levels, he scored 34 goals and dished out 23 assists. He was named the best young player of Russia’s top-tier league, the Russian Premier League, over the past two seasons. This season he appeared in five matches notching one goal and one assist.

He also played for the Russian national football team chalking up four goals and three assists in his 12-match appearance.