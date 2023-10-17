Russian budget deficit to reach slightly over 1% in 2023 — Siluanov

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian budget deficit in 2023 will be slightly over 1% of GDP, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Asharq News Bloomberg TV channel.

At the same time, the minister noted that in the next three-year period the Ministry of Finance plans for the Russian budget deficit to be below 1% of GDP.

He also noted that the Ministry of Finance expects that by the end of 2024, inflation in Russia will reach the target level of 4%.

As for Russian’s economic growth, the authorities have higher expectations than the IMF, the minister emphasized, expecting 2.8% in 2023.