Kenya, Russia to sign new trade agreement — Kenyan president’s press service

NAIROBI /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. Kenya will conclude a new trade agreement with Russia aimed at stimulating cooperation between the businesses of the two countries, the press service of Kenyan President William Ruto reported following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The statement notes that the volume of bilateral trade remains at a low level, despite the existing potential. According to Ruto, the new agreement will give the Kenyan and Russian business "the necessary impetus." Terms of signing of the document are not specified.

Earlier, Lavrov told reporters that Russia and Kenya would complete the creation of an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation by the end of the year.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in the capital of Kenya on Monday. The last time the minister was on a visit to this country in 2010.