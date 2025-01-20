Ukraine’s General Staff reports tense situation along entire frontline

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The situation along the entire frontline remains tense for Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Monday.

"The situation on the front remains difficult," Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel, adding that Russian troops enjoyed superiority in equipment and personnel.

Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have been describing the frontline situation as very complex lately. Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in a phone talk with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin on December 19, 2024 that the situation remained "extremely tense" on the front. Ex-Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko also said that the frontline situation remained very difficult.