Russia downs five Flamingo long-range missiles, 172 aircraft-type UAVs during day

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukraine-made Flamingo long-range missiles and 172 aircraft-type drones during the day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, seven HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems manufactured in the United States, five Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 172 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said

According to it, since the beginning of the special military operation, 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 115,937 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 anti-aircraft missile systems, 27,790 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,670 multiple rocket launchers, 33,400 field artillery and mortars, 54,938 units of special tactical vehicles have been destroyed.