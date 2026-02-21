Venezuela rejects extension of US sanctions, calls for mutually beneficial relations

CARACAS, February 21. /TASS/. Venezuela rejects the extension of American sanctions and calls for mutually beneficial relations with the United States, according to the government’s communique posted on Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto’s Telegram channel.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the extension of the so-called ‘national emergency’ with respect to Venezuela by the United States on February 18, 2026 in accordance with executive order No 13692 signed by former [US] President Barack Obama," the document reads.

According to the statement, eleven years after this order came into effect, the reality proves that designating Venezuela as a threat to the United States is completely untrue.

Venezuela calls on the US government to play a constructive and respectful role in international relations, drop its unilateral approaches, and move towards mutual understanding and mutually beneficial relations for the peoples of both countries, the document emphasizes.