At least six killed in air attack on Iran’s central province of Markazi — agency

RABAT, March 14. /TASS/. At least six people were killed and seven more wounded in an air attack on the Iranian central province of Markazi province, Iranian news agency Fars reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, the attack was delivered on the settlement of Khizab-Khomein in the province of Markazi.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.