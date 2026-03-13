Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of March 7-13 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Chervonaya Zarya in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Golubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past week, the ministry reported.

"On March 7-13, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,665 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 12 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an artillery brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,665 personnel, a tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 107 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 45 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,285 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,285 personnel, two tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 114 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,245 personnel, three tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 72 motor vehicles, 24 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 50 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,325 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 46 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three National Guard brigades and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,325 personnel, three tanks, 46 armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,130 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 27 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,130 personnel, 27 armored combat vehicles, 42 motor vehicles and 13 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 495 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 108 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, 27 electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, shoot down Su-27 fighter jet in week

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter and shot down a Su-27 fighter jet over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and six multiple launch rocket systems, including a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and an MLRS multiple rocket launcher of US manufacture and two Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers. Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,650 Ukrainian UAVs, two Storm Shadow missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,650 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two British-made Storm Shadow airborne cruise missiles, 30 guided aerial bombs, 33 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 2,650 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed one Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed boat of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 122,610 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,216 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,687 multiple rocket launchers, 33,821 field artillery guns and mortars and 56,635 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.