Ten medical workers killed in Ukrainian attack on healthcare facility in DPR

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Ten medical workers were killed in an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a stationary medical facility in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic on March 10, and another ten people were injured, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS, adding that the attack was carried out using fixed-wing drones.

"Ukrainian militants deliberately carried out a strike using fixed-wing UAVs on a stationary medical facility in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic. As a result, 10 medical workers were killed, and 10 people, including nine medical workers, sustained injuries of varying severity. All victims are receiving necessary medical care," the press service said in a statement.