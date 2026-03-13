Russia, US have similar interests in stabilizing energy markets now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The interests of Russia and the United States in stabilizing global energy markets currently coincide, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked about the US actions to lift sanctions on operations on sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto ships before March 12, Peskov noted that the Kremlin sees the actions of the American side as an attempt to stabilize energy markets.

"So, at the moment, situationally, our interests coincide, indeed. That's how we evaluate it," he said.