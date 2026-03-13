Moscow, Tehran maintain daily contact — Russian envoy to UK

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. Russia maintains daily contact with Iran, Moscow’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"We are not allied in military terms, but we have a strategic partnership. And we had a lot of communication in different fields. As I understand, we have daily contacts right now with Iran," he pointed out in an interview with CNBC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently held two phone calls with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. The first conversation took place on March 6 and the second one on March 10. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also held a phone call with top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi.