Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.63% to 2,872.08 points. The RTS Index added 0.6% to 1,144.3 points. The yuan edged up by six kopecks to 11.59 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded on Thursday in the green, mainly slightly below 2,880 points. The international oil market continues to be in turmoil due to the situation in the Middle East. Brent reached the three-digit level again. The ruble weakened to annual minimums, which forms very favorable situation for exporters and their stocks along with the rise in commodity prices," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

"Acron stocks (+2.8%) turned out to be the leaders in the falling stock market, most likely in view of the rise in global prices for mineral fertilizers, particularly nitrogen ones, due to the strong increase of gas prices," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Whoosh Holding stocks plunged the most (-1.5%), probably after the release of financial results for 2025.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,820-2,920 points on Friday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index range will be 2,850-2,950 points tomorrow.