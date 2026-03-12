Urals oil prices gain $17.35 per barrel amid conflict in the Middle East — IEA

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The price of the Russian Urals blend under the FOB Primorsk terms increased by $17.35 per barrel and reached $58.29 per barrel from February 27 to March 10, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

The discount to the North Sea Dated oil blend remained almost the same, IEA noted.

About 12.2 mln barrels of Russian oil are currently at sea and around 3.6 mln of them are near the coast of India, which received an authorization from the United States to buy Russian oil already on board of tankers at sea for thirty days, the agency added.