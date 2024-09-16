Suicide drones Kub destroy Ukrainian MLRS, self-propelled gun, howitzer over weekend

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A multiple rocket launcher system, a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery piece and an armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military were eliminated by Russia’s Kub suicide drones in the special operation zone over the weekend, the Kalashnikov concern has said.

"Last weekend, all launched guided combat units accurately hit the identified Ukrainian military targets. Among these were, in particular, a multiple rocket launcher, a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery piece and an armored combat vehicle. At present, the Kub system is massively supplied to the army and being actively used in all areas of the special operation," Kalashnikov said, publishing a video of target engagement on its Telegram channel.

The Kub guided barrage munitions, designed to defeat armored vehicles and enemy manpower, have proven very effective in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine. The first shipment of upgraded Kub drones with an improved warhead was reported in late 2023.