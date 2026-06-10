US works to ensure 'right people' come to World Cup — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The United States is working to allow only the "right people" to enter the country for the FIFA World Cup, said President Donald Trump.

"We're working on it very closely to make sure the right people come into our country," he commented on the sharp tightening of conditions for entry to the United States, including in relation to some participants of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Trump did not go into details.

Earlier, the World Cup judge from Somalia and one of the technical staff of the Iraqi national team were denied entry, while one of the attackers of the Iraqi national team was allowed to enter only after a seven-hour interrogation.

Trump promised that the tournament would be the " most successful World Cup" in history. " They (the International Football Federation, FIFA - TASS) have never sold tickets at that level, they've never sold that many tickets so quickly," Trump said. " I spoke to Johnny [Infantino, FIFA president - TASS] this morning. He said there's never been anything close to what's happened."

The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, and the games will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada. Forty-eight teams will take part in the competition for the first time.