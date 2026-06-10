Annual inflation in Russia climb to 5.5% from June 2 to 8

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia equaled 5.5% from June 2 to 8, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price situation review.

"Inflation totaled 0.2% over the week from June 2 to 8, 2026 in the consumer market. Prices changed by 0.23% over the reporting week in the food sector, including by 2.21% for fruits and vegetables, while the price evolution was close to zero for the other foods (0.04%)," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates stood at 0.16%, and declined in the monitored services sector to 0.24%. Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 5.5% as of June 8," the ministry added.