Gulf countries slam Iranian attacks as closing 'doors of dialogue'

DOHA, June 10. /TASS/. Iranian strikes on territories of Arab countries undermine trust and close opportunities for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in the Gulf, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council in Manama.

"These hostile acts do not serve any understanding or rapprochement, but rather distance peoples from one another, undermine the foundations of trust, sow discord and close the doors of dialogue to which the GCC states have always called. Aggression does not build relations, and intimidation does not create stability," the document reads.

"The Ministerial Council, while renewing the GCC states’ commitment to the option of peace, good neighbourliness and diplomatic solutions as a means of settling disputes, poses a fundamental question to the aggressor: How can future relations be built amid the continuation of these attacks and the insistence on pursuing them? Persistence in the path of aggression will only lead to further isolation, while the door to understanding remains open to those who choose the language of wisdom and good neighbourliness," it says.

Overnight to Wednesday, the United States delivered a strike on Iran’s territory in response to the downing of a US combat helicopter. Tehran, in turn, attacked US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. Later, US President Donald Trump warned of further attacks against Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.