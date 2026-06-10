Cats rule Russian homes as pet ownership nears 70% — poll

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Nearly seven in 10 Russians own pets, with cats remaining by far the most popular companions, according to a telephone survey conducted by the Institute of Social Marketing (INSOMAR) among 1,200 respondents.

The survey found that 68% of Russians have pets, while 32% do not. Cats top the list, living in the homes of 53% of respondents, followed by dogs at 30%. Fish, hamsters, rabbits, turtles, parrots, guinea pigs and other animals were also mentioned.

Researchers suggest that pets play an increasingly important role in helping urban residents cope with "digital loneliness" as more communication moves online. Pets can also help owners build social connections through dog parks, neighborhood groups and online communities.

"A pet can help people make new friends and become part of a local community. Pets can also serve as a form of self-expression and status. Miniature breeds and exotic animals are increasingly becoming part of a person's image. At the same time, a pet can turn an ordinary apartment into a cozy home," the survey said.

More than one-fifth of respondents (21%) said they purchased their pets from breeders or pet stores, a practice more common in large cities than elsewhere. Another 20% said they had rescued animals from the street. Respondents aged 60 and older were the most likely to adopt strays. Others said they received pets from friends or acquaintances (12%) or as gifts (5%).