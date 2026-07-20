Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys over 150 Ukrainian rotor copters in Kharkov in July

BELGOROD, July 20. /TASS/. Unmanned systems crews of Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed over 150 rotor drones of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region since early July, the head of the 11th Corps’ unmanned systems planning and countermeasures department, call sign Karta, told TASS.

Ukrainian troops used the drones to conduct reconnaissance and adjust fire of their artillery units, he said.

"Unmanned systems operators and aerial reconnaissance post crews of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed over 150 Ukrainian rotor drones in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of July. FPV air defense systems, as well as copters equipped with propeller and engine neutralization systems are used to counter enemy rotor drones. This is done by dropping a net, rope, or so-called 'harpoon'," the officer said.

According to Karta, the Ukrainian armed forces use rotor drones for terrain reconnaissance in the Kharkov Region, as well as for adjusting their artillery fire on Russian troop positions.