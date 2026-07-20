Bank of Russia gold reserves sink to lowest level since February 2020

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia's gold reserves shrank to 73.4 million troy ounces as of July 1, 2026, hitting their lowest level since February 2020, according to data released by the central bank.

In February 2020, the central bank's monetary gold holdings stood at 73.3 million troy ounces.

The decline in gold reserves has been ongoing since the start of the year. On January 1, 2026, reserves stood at 74.8 million troy ounces. Later they shed 300,000 troy ounces on February 1 and dropped by another 200,000 troy ounces on March 1. By April 1, gold stockpiles had fallen to 74.1 million ounces, followed by a 500,000-ounce decline on May 1 and a further 200,000-ounce drop on June 1 to hit 73.7 million ounces.

The total value of Russia's monetary gold reserves stood at $298.99 billion as of March 1, 2026.