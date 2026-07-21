PREVIEW: Russian foreign minister to discuss Asia-Pacific militarization risks with ASEAN

MANILA, Philippines, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in the Asia-Pacific region with his ASEAN counterparts, including the risks of its militarization due to the policies of Western countries.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, Lavrov will visit Manila on July 21-23 to take part in meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The diplomat said the Russian delegation led by Lavrov will present its assessment of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region at the upcoming events, "including the growing potential for conflict amid the West's policy of militarizing the Asia-Pacific, introducing NATO's military capabilities into the region, and expanding bloc-based mechanisms."

The Russian side will also focus on building a "seamless transcontinental space of multifaceted cooperation" in Eurasia by combining the potential of ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Three areas of focus

At the Russia-ASEAN meeting, ministers will primarily discuss the results of the anniversary summit marking the 35th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations, held in Kazan on June 17-18. They will also outline steps to implement the summit decisions for 2026-2030 and launch new areas of cooperation.

The agenda of the East Asia Summit foreign ministers' meeting will focus on preparations for the leaders' meeting scheduled to take place in Manila in November. Russia will also emphasize the need to promote depoliticized dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation among member states.

At the ARF session, participants are expected to approve the forum's program for next year, as well as the Manila Plan of Action for 2026-2036, which will replace a similar document adopted by foreign ministers in 2020.

Room for meeting with Rubio

In an interview with TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Lavrov's schedule on the sidelines of the ministerial meetings in Manila traditionally includes an extensive program of bilateral contacts with counterparts from ASEAN countries and other regions.

The US State Department previously confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in ASEAN events in Manila, where he will stay from July 19-23.

Rubio is known to have bilateral meetings scheduled with officials from several Asia-Pacific countries. He also said he would be ready to meet with Russia's foreign minister on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Manila.

Zakharova said a meeting between the Russian and US foreign ministers on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events in Manila is being arranged.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would welcome contacts between Lavrov and Rubio if they take place. He added that current contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries are largely technical in nature.