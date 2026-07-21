Kiev to receive $690 million from IMF soon, Ukrainian PM says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said Kiev may soon receive $690 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The IMF Executive Board has completed the first review of a new program for Ukraine as part of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This paves the way for [Ukraine] to receive approximately $690 million from the IMF in the coming days," the Ukrainian head of government wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the IMF Executive Board said the completion of the review of Ukraine’s EFF arrangement allows for an immediate disbursement of about $690 million.