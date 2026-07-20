Russian forces strike Ukrainian naval drone assembly sites over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian naval drone assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, a logistics center, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, workshops for the assembly and storage of uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,410 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,410 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 145 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 140 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 350 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 505 troops and a multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 60 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Sadki and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Olgovka, Grushevka and Izyum in the Kharkov Region and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 troops, eight armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolaypolye, Kondratovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novotroitskoye, Artyoma, Gruzskoye, Belozerskoye and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 505 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three air assault brigades, an assault brigade and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vasilkovka, Chaplino, Velikomikhailovka and Prosyanaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zalivnoye, Sorochino, Zorevka and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 505 personnel, 11 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and a Bastion multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lezhino, Yurkovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 21 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 917 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 917 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 917 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones in past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed two uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army in Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 185,525 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,222 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,761 multiple rocket launchers, 35,829 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,970 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.