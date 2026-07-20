FACTBOX: Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. During the night, Russian forces continued strikes on ports supporting the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces were hit at the port of Odessa.

TASS has compiled the key developments.

Defense Ministry statement

- Overnight into July 20, Russian forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports supporting the Ukrainian military, the ministry said.

Targets

- According to the ministry, air-launched precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions struck fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa.

Previous strikes

- On July 18, Russian forces struck a launcher of the Ukrainian military's Neptune coastal missile system in the Nikolayev Region using an Iskander tactical ballistic missile system and a Geran-4 Seeker drone.

- Fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian military were also hit with air-launched precision-guided weapons at the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region.

- On July 19, Russian forces continued strikes throughout the day on Ukrainian ports and vessels supporting the Ukrainian military.

- A Geran-4 Seeker drone struck a bulk carrier anchored in the outer roadstead of the port of Odessa.

- Two bulk carriers and one dry cargo vessel north of Snake Island, which the Ukrainian military used to launch attack drones and uncrewed surface vessels, were also hit.

- Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft and drones also struck two bulk carriers carrying military cargo at the roadstead of the port of Odessa.

- In addition, Oniks missiles and loitering munitions hit port infrastructure in Odessa, including a drone assembly workshop and a parking area for fuel tankers.

- At the port of Yuzhny, a warehouse storing military equipment supplied by Western countries for the Ukrainian military was struck.

- Near the settlement of Noviye Belyary, about 15 kilometers northeast of the port of Odessa, Russian forces hit five fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian military.