Russia has returned 550 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity since May, ombudswoman says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has returned 550 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity since mid-May as a result of several successful exchanges, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said in an interview with TASS.

Lantratova was appointed to the post of ombudswoman on May 14.

"The first exchange took place on the very first day I started working in this position. Then another one followed just three weeks later. During this period, together with the Defense Ministry and relevant security agencies, we managed to bring back 550 servicemen," Lantratova said.