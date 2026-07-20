Saudi-led coalition warns Houthis of responding to their threats to ships in Bab El Mandeb

TUNIS, July 21. /TASS/. The Saudi-led coalition threatened Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) with decisive action over its threats against ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said.

According to the statement, the coalition command has begun implementing measures to protect commercial vessels transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and Houthi threats against passing ships will be met with a firm and decisive response, as they are regarded as a clear violation of international law and constitute acts of maritime piracy.

Al-Maliki stressed that Houthi statements about the closure of Yemeni ports and airports are part of a disinformation campaign and an escalation against the Yemeni government and neighboring countries.

The Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia on Monday, saying the movement reserves the right to pursue comprehensive escalation in response to Riyadh's actions.