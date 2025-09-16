Russia’s GC NPS considering localizing production in Russian industrial zone in Egypt

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Joint-Stock Company GC NPS, Russia's leading infrastructure group of companies, is considering localizing production in the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, Denis Borisov, the group's business development director, told reporters.

"After a visit to the Suez Canal zone and the Russian industrial zone, we are seriously considering localizing production in the Russian industrial zone, as this opens entry points to the markets of Africa, the Middle East and also South America, given that the Suez Canal industrial zone has signed trade agreements with many different countries and economic associations," he said.

Borisov noted that in addition to construction, NPS also produces high-tech products, in particular, interlocking, signaling and blocking systems for use on railways, including the metro.

"In this regard, we are considering the possibility of localizing this production on the territory of the Russian industrial zone for the purpose of further re-export, or for its use on the local market," he added.

On September 14, a Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk arrived in Egypt. They inspected the site for the Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal. As Overchuk later stated, Russia hopes that the first companies will be able to begin work in the zone before 2030.

The infrastructure holding NPS (Natsproektstroy) unites more than 100 companies that design, build and service road, rail, energy and port infrastructure facilities. The holding's companies are involved in the development of the Eastern Polygon, as well as projects related to the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway, etc.