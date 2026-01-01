Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Ukraine will face inevitable retaliation for its attack on civilians in the Kherson Region, Russian Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

Asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s drone strike on a cafe and a hotel in the village of Khorly, he stressed that "a sane person lacks words to describe the actions of the Banderite scum."

"What is suitable for this is the merciless language of revenge. Early retaliation is inevitable as our army advances," Medvedev pointed out.

In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that over 24 people had been killed in a drone strike on a cafe and a hotel where civilians were celebrating the New Year.