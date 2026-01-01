Turkmenistan takes over as CIS chair

ASHGABAT, January 1. /TASS/. The chairmanship of the bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that his country is planning to facilitate the maximum realization of the organization’s capabilities. According to him, Turkmenistan views the chairmanship as a sign of respect and trust from all member states, as well as recognition of the country’s contribution to the CIS development. Berdimuhamedov also stated that Turkmenistan would develop a concept of the CIS chairmanship, reflecting the views and approaches to the further development of interstate cooperation, taking into account the needs that the country considers most urgent. The concept has not been published yet.

"I believe it will be an interesting chairmanship from the perspective of how Turkmenistan views the CIS and Central Asia in the CIS, so here we will expect from the Turkmen side initiatives and proposals to activate the CIS work within the framework of new geopolitical realities," Stanislav Pritchin, Head of the Central Asia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told TASS.

Partner and peacemaker

According to the Turkmenistan State News Agency (TDH), Turkmenistan plays an important role in the Commonwealth as a reliable partner and a peacemaking center. It advocates for the substantive enrichment of cooperation within the framework of the CIS, paying special attention to the economic field, as well as the transport and logistics sector. Turkmen initiatives to create international transport corridors receive support from CIS partners, the news agency notes.

Pritchin agrees with that. "The fact that Turkmenistan takes the reins of the CIS chairmanship shows that the country views this organization as important and effective. It is already positive in itself, as Turkmen representatives have not so often participated actively in the CIS work lately, especially with initiatives," he said, adding that Turkmenistan’s chairmanship would allow it to shift the CIS focus once again to Central Asia.

Within the framework of cooperation, Turkmenistan consistently promotes energy diplomacy and environmental security, the news agency reports. It is also noted that humanitarian dialogue is also an important area of partnership within the CIS: Turkmenistan is a regular venue for major cultural and sports events of the CIS and contributes to the preservation of spiritual values and strengthening friendship between nations.

Turkmenistan’s neutrality

At the same time, experts note that Turkmenistan’s balanced foreign policy will have a positive impact on the chairmanship. "Turkmenistan still seeks to pursue a maximally balanced and maximally neutral foreign policy in general, and the latest forum (in honor of International Day of Neutrality – TASS) with the participation of the Russian leader shows that Turkmenistan is even ready to use its neutrality as a pretext for international activity," Pritchin explained.

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev shares the same opinion. Earlier, he stated that Turkmenistan's neutral policy contributes to the successful implementation of tasks within the Commonwealth.

Turkmenistan has been a CIS member since 1991. On August 26, 2005, at the group’s summit in Kazan, the heads of CIS states supported the request of the Turkmen president to recognize Turkmenistan’s special status as an associate member of the Commonwealth. This status is granted to a state that wishes to participate only in certain types of organization activities.

On December 12, 1995, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a special resolution on Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, with 185 countries supporting the measure. The document was reaffirmed on June 3, 2015, during another General Assembly session, receiving unanimous backing from 193 nations.

In 2025, Turkmenistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality. On March 21, 2025, during its plenary session the UN General Assembly adopted another resolution titled Permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.