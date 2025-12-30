{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS Plus to hold naval exercise in South African waters in early January

The exercise will be held on January 9-16 and will involve BRICS Plus navies "for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials," the South African Ministry of Defense and Military Veterans said

PRETORIA, December 31. /TASS/. A joint naval exercise of the BRICS Plus format will be held on January 9-16, 2026, off South Africa’s coast, the South African Ministry of Defense and Military Veterans said.

The exercise will be held on January 9-16 and will involve BRICS Plus navies "for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials," the defense ministry said.

The exercise, titled Will For Peace 2026, will be led by China.

The defense ministry has not yet reported where exactly the drills will be held and what countries will take part. However, the local News 24 portal said that the exercises will be held in South Atlantic, off the Cape of Good Hope and near Cape Town. The reports says that Iran, China, Russia and South Africa will take part, with the possibility of Indonesia and Ethiopia also joining them.

Initially, it was planned that South Africa, Russia, and China will conduct joint naval exercises dubbed Mosi 3 off the coast of Africa this November. However, the event had to be rescheduled due to the G20 summit in Johannesburg in late November. Later, a decision was made to expand the list of participants and rename the exercises.

UAE ships with weapons received no permission to enter Yemeni port — coalition
These two vessels "also switched off their tracking and identification devices before entering the territorial waters of Yemen," the spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said
Kiev’s provocations have no power over Putin-Trump dialogue — Kremlin
"The leaders maintain a trusting dialogue and continue to engage in talks," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russia slams US’ reaction to ambassador’s comments on drone incident as unacceptable
Russia consider the Press Secretary’s assessments of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov’s comments on the incident with the MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea to be unacceptable, especially if they come from an employee of the US diplomatic service, Russian embassy spokesman Igor Girenko said
Three settlements in Russia’s Kursk Region shelled by Ukrainian troops — governor
According to the governor, ten shells were fired at the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi, damaging the building of a sugar plant
London considered overthrowing Zimbabwe's leader Mugabe in 2004 — FT
Zimbabwe was suffering hyperinflation, the sometimes violent occupation of white-owned farms and election rigging and harassment of the opposition by Mugabe’s ruling Zanu-PF party
Bulgarian authorities allow the Sofia Metro to receive Russian spare parts
The exception will be valid until March 31, 2027
Putin's whereabouts cannot be discussed publicly under current circumstances — Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones
Russia to retaliate Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia’s actions against Russian embassies — MFA
On December 30, the charges d'affaires of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where they were presented with a strong protest
Diplomat points to OHCHR biasedness due to silence after attack on Putin’s residence
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov noted that an increasing number of states condemned the Kiev regime's terrorist attack
Trump’s reaction to attack on Putin’s residence and contacts with Kiev: Putin-Trump call
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed the US-Ukrainian talks in Florida and agreed to continue their dialogue in the future "in quite a friendly fashion"
Kiev loses nearly 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries near LPR in December — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the number of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sanitary losses and irreparable personnel losses has been increasing
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
West seeking Zaluzhny’s possible return for a ceasefire with Russia — Dotcom
Starting from a year prior to current election planning, many political analysts identified Valery Zaluzhny as the main rival to Vladimir Zelensky in future elections
Escalation between UAE and Saudi Arabia diplomatic challenge for US — WSJ
The confrontation between the two Gulf states could lead to an expansion of hostilities in a region already gripped by conflict
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Prep for war with Moscow now top narrative in EU policy — Russian senator
At present, European leaders are not considering the option of a direct military conflict with Russia, Alexey Pushkov added
Russian budget deficit in 2025 not above target — Finance Minister
The share of oil and gas revenues of the budget will be 23% as of the end of this year and will decline to 22% in 2026, Anton Siluanov noted
Russian stock indices show mixed performance in 2025
The MOEX Russia Index lost 116 points to 2,766.62 points this year, the RTS Index gained 220.91 points to 1,114.13 points
Tatneft becomes participant in methionine project
Russian oil producer Tatneft got 50% in Biomethionine company specializing in chemicals production, according to data from the united state register of legal entities, the other 50% in the project belong to NTL Chemical Technologies company
US blogger blames EU elites for Ukrainian attack on Russian president’s residence
"European elites are mired in corruption and are profiting from the war," Jozef Schutzman said
Venezuelan air force destroys dozens of drug traffickers’ planes in 2025 — president
Nicolas Maduro stressed that as many as such 430 planes had been destroyed since the adoption of a law to combat drug trafficking
Poland views Ukraine as client country — Russian senator
According to Alexey Pushkov, Warsaw has always dreamed of a Poland 'from sea to sea'
IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted terrorist attack against schoolchildren in Adygea
A citizen of a Central Asian country, a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, has been detained
Mongolia imports 95% of petroleum products from Russia as of end of 2025 — ministry
The remainder is imported from China
IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed
Kiev to face retaliation for terrorist actions, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky "is trying to accuse Russia of lying, and claim that nothing like that happened"
Army liberates Krasnogorovka after taking enemy by surprise — Russian serviceman
According to the report, all the assault operations in Krasnogorovka were carefully planned
Ukraine lost 3.6 bln euros in Western funding in 2025 by failing to meet EU conditions
Verkhovna Rada Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak described the last quarter of the year as a "total failure," resulting in a loss of 2.3 billion euros
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Bank of Russia will conduct a stress test of banks in early 2026
In addition, the regulator will conduct stress testing of the mortgage and unsecured consumer lending markets in January-March
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for December 31 - January 9 to 78.23 rubles
The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 62 kopecks to 92.0938 rubles
Rosturism sends an official letter to Egyptian Ministry of Tourism
At present, 214 El-Voyage tourists are stranded in Hurghada
Ukrainian forces near Druzhkovka lost 15 armored vehicles to UAV strikes Rubicon center
The targeted equipment included T-64BV and T-80U tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier, and an American-made M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun
BRICS expansion enhances group's economic standing — UAE Finance Ministry
In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join
Obligatory evacuation announced in 45 settlements in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Local authorities in Ukraine call evacuation when the frontline approaches populated localities
West using Ukraine to analyze Russia’s combat tactics — head of Kherson region
Vladimir Saldo added that the line of engagement along the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region has not been an exception
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
New housing sales by Russian developers above $63 bln in 2025
Analysts indicate market adaptation to high mortgage loan interest rates, growth of installment plan sales and sales for own funds among drivers of positive dynamics, including also a change in the sales structure
Over thousand soldiers desert from Ukrainian army daily — reporter
Accoridng to Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boyko, this number means the army is gone, and it can no longer be rebuilt
Ukraine’s opposition welcomes Russia’s decision to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian goods
The chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life stressed the economic importance of the decree
Security advisers from Ukraine, coalition of the willing nations to meet in Kiev on Jan 3
Vladimir Zelensky thanked US President Donald Trump for his readiness to take part in all effective formats
Terror plot targeting schoolchildren thwarted in Adygeya — FSB
A citizen of a Central Asian country, who supports an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, has been detained
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Russia may launch an experiment in targeted recruitment of foreign workers in 2027
The experiment will involve the introduction of registers containing data on employers and foreign workers
UAE ends its counter-terrorism mission in Yemen
This decision was made in "the context of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase"
Starlink being used to destabilize governments — diplomat
The diplomat cited as examples Iran and Venezuela, where thousands of Starlink terminals were imported to coordinate protests and spread disinformation
Trump recalls that he personally blocked Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine
US President commented on Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence
Switzerland declines to comment on Kiev's attempt to hit Putin's residence
The Swiss Foreign Ministry called on the parties to the conflict to "respect international humanitarian law" and again expressed its readiness to "act as a mediator" to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Poland extradites to US former head of Wex crypto exchange
Charges against Dmitry Vasilyev include fraud and money laundering
Incident with tankers get caught in Marmara Sea resolved
Involvement of rescuers was not needed
Medvedev slams Zelensky ‘pathological liar, freeloader’
Security Council Deputy Chairman also noticed that Zelensky made US President Donald Trump sick of himself
Top Russian banks reduced deposit rates — financial marketplace
Six-month deposits took the lead during the reporting period as regards the reduction
IN BRIEF: What’s known about Kiev's attempt to attack Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region
According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not leave Kiev's attack unanswered
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
US law banning imports of Russian uranium will not cause problems — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev admitted that the Russian side is worried about this, but not much, as "the demand for Rosatom’s uranium products in the world is constantly growing"
Russian Battlegroup North artillery units hit Ukrainian weapons, manpower in Kursk Region
"Crews of D-30 122mm howitzers of the Battlegroup North’s artillery unit struck Ukrainian artillery and mortar systems and manpower in a Kursk Region’s border area," the Russian defense ministry said
Top defense official calls Russian army ‘world’s most combat-ready’
According to Andrey Belousov, the Russian army has proven in practice that it can ensure the country's sovereignty
Ukrainians may support withdrawal of Ukrainian army from Donbass in referendum — pollster
Head of the Ukrainian sociological group Rating Alexey Antipovich confirmed that people in the western regions of Ukraine are less willing to support territorial concessions than those in the eastern regions
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through to Kupyansk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry the FPV drones destroyed three pickup trucks used by Ukrainian militants to transport assault troops and Ukrainian infantry
Gazprom expects to receive advance payment for gas from Ukraine a on June 10
Ukraine will repay its debts for Russian gas only after the gas price is fixed, Ukraine’s parliament-appointed Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Yuri Prodan said
Attack on Putin’s residence marks major step towards Kiev’s collapse — expert
"The Kiev regime is betting on another round of escalation", Vadim Gigin, a member of the Belarusian lower house of parliament, said
Yemen declares state of emergency for 90 days amid UAE-backed offensive
The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council also announced a 72-hour air, sea, and land blockade on all ports, airports, and border crossings
One of longest New Year holiday periods begins in Russia
In all, January 2026 will have 15 workdays and 16 days off
Bosnian Serb leader condemns attack on Putin’s residence as act of terrorism
This reveals Zelensky’s inability and reluctance to end the suffering of his own people, Milorad Dodik said
Merz confirms negotiations on Ukraine taking place in Berlin
The German Chancellor said that the European and Canadian leaders participate in the talks
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Russia's retaliatory measures to create operational problems for Euroclear — FT
According to the report, Euroclear has hired 200 additional employees to handle frozen Russian assets on a permanent basis
Trump urges PM Netanyahu to refrain from West Bank provocations — media
According to sources, during talks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, the US president and his aides "expressed concern about the situation in the West Bank"
Zelensky, Western media's denial of attack on Putin's residence is insane — Kremlin
In response to a question from a Western agency journalist regarding the possible public presentation of the attack’s evidence, Dmitry Peskov replied: "I don't think there should be any evidence here when such a massive drone raid was carried out"
Trump furious over Ukraine's attempted attack on Putin's residence — politician
Florian Philippot also stated the need to "assess as soon as possible the extent of Europe and NATO's involvement in this insane act of sabotage"
Kiev saboteur killed in southwest Russia while attempting to blow up gas supply system
According to the FSB, the man had undergone special training at a Ukrainian special operations forces camp before returning to Russia via other countries
Russian GDP reach $685.5 bln in Q3 2025 — statistics
The physical volume of GDP gained 0.6% against the like quarter of 2024
Russia promises to invigorate OSCE work
Russia's new permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Dmitry Polyansky said that it will soon become clear to what extent the OSCE members and European countries as a whole are ready for diplomatic work
Kazakh leader confirms attendance at Victory Day events in Moscow
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his attendance during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
Russia grateful to foreign friends who condemned attack on Putin's residence — Lavrov
As the Russian Foreign Minister stressed, the Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence once again confirmed "the terrorist nature of the group of individuals illegally holding power in Kiev"
Over 882,000 Ukrainian men now EU refugees — statistics agency
Most Ukrainian refugees live in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic
Port infrastructure in Odessa region damaged in overnight explosions
Facilities in the ports of Yuzhny and Chernomorsk were damaged
Afghani injures five people with crowbar in English hospital — police
The victims are being treated in the hospital, there is no threat to their lives
Three 22-year-olds become billionaires in 2025, youngest ever to reach mark — Forbes
The net worth of these three young entrepreneurs is estimated at $2.2 billion
Part of Zaporozhye Region left without power after Kiev’s attack on energy grid
According to the governor, air defense systems are operating, repair works have already begun
Kiev discusses with Washington deployment of US troops in Ukraine — Zelensky
Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine
Andrey Guryev appointed as head of Russian part of BRICS Business Council
The directive came into force
Canada's support for Ukraine example of strategic helplessness — Russian ambassador
"Ottawa is a hostage to its own political decisions," Oleg Stepanov said
Putin signs decree to call up reservists to protect critical facilities in 2026
The government has been instructed to approve the list of critical facilities and other vital infrastructure to be protected
Russian coal companies’ savings total $476 mln — Finance Ministry
More than 130 coal industry companies that experienced deteriorating financial and economic indicators have received system-wide support in the form of deferrals of mineral extraction tax and insurance premium payments
Belarusian top brass confirms Oreshnik missile system goes on combat duty in republic
The Oreshnik missile system arrived in Belarus pursuant to a decision made by the Russian and Belarusian leaders
Russia’s Battlegroup East advancing towards Zaporozhye city — Putin
In December, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated over 200 sq. km of territory and 10 settlements, including the town of Gulyaipole
European politicians helping Zelensky against their countries’ interests — Russian MP
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, European countries transferred money to Kiev in hope of being compensated in the form of Russia's immobilized assets
Gazprom believes Qatar's quagmire won't become 'catastrophe' for LNG market
"The European market is still separate from the markets of Asia and the US. The impact, if it emerges, won’t be so catastrophic," Gazprom says
Mi-34M1 first 10-minute test flight successful — Russian Industry and Trade Ministry
The new helicopter is equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and Russian-made avionics
Bosnia and Herzegovina legalizes use of cannabis for medical purposes
This step is intended to "bring under control" the black market of cannabinoids in the country
Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft
As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection
Russia to demonstrate SJ-100, Il-114-300 jets at air show in India
SJ-100 and Il-114 aircraft are also planned to be placed on a static display for showing to potential customers, the Russian trade mission in India added
Duma insists on tough response to Ukraine's drone attack on Putin's residence — Volodin
"For Vladimir Zelensky, military action is the only chance to remain in power and receive financial support from the European Union," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Loading of Russian Railways to be 1.1 bln tons as of 2025 year-end — minister
According to the Russian Railways, shipments totaled 1.21 bln metric tons over eleven months of 2025, which is 5.6% less than in the like period of the last year
Unipro completes upgrade of power unit at Surgutskaya plant
The plant underwent replacement of the turbine generator and electrical equipment, and the power generating unit was overhauled
More than thirty died dolphins found after tankers shipwreck in Kerch Strait
The condition of corpses may evidence that the majority of detected cetaceans died during the first ten days after the emergency with tankers
US Treasury removes ex-Sberbank executive Alexandra Buriko from sanctions list
The department did not provide any explanation for this move
