BRICS Plus to hold naval exercise in South African waters in early January

PRETORIA, December 31. /TASS/. A joint naval exercise of the BRICS Plus format will be held on January 9-16, 2026, off South Africa’s coast, the South African Ministry of Defense and Military Veterans said.

The exercise will be held on January 9-16 and will involve BRICS Plus navies "for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials," the defense ministry said.

The exercise, titled Will For Peace 2026, will be led by China.

The defense ministry has not yet reported where exactly the drills will be held and what countries will take part. However, the local News 24 portal said that the exercises will be held in South Atlantic, off the Cape of Good Hope and near Cape Town. The reports says that Iran, China, Russia and South Africa will take part, with the possibility of Indonesia and Ethiopia also joining them.

Initially, it was planned that South Africa, Russia, and China will conduct joint naval exercises dubbed Mosi 3 off the coast of Africa this November. However, the event had to be rescheduled due to the G20 summit in Johannesburg in late November. Later, a decision was made to expand the list of participants and rename the exercises.