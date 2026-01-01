Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched over 80 drones at residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Eight drones attacked the villages of Malinovka, Krasny Oktyabr, and Yasnye Zori in the Belgorodsky District; three of UAVs were jammed and shot down. The building of an agricultural facility was damaged in the village of Krasny Oktyabr, while a building, a car, and a private house suffered damage in the Village of Yasnye Zori," the statement reads.

A drone strike on a car near the Krasivo farming community in the Borisovsky District left a man injured; he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Attacks on residential areas in the Valuisky District involved 18 drones.

Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Volokonovsky District, and five drones carried out strikes on the Graivoronsky District. Air defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Korochansky District.

One projectile and 25 drones were launched at the Shebekinsky District, where one person was killed and four people suffered injuries.