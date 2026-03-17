Thailand urgently seeking new LNG supplies over Middle East conflict — newspaper

BANGKOK, March 17. /TASS/. Thailand is urgently seeking new sources of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from producers in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region and the United States to reduce its dependence on imports from the Middle East, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported, citing an energy official.

Bangkok is keen to diversify its LNG imports, 30% of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Thailand's current LNG reserves are expected to last until the end of April. The publication's source emphasized that the availability of alternative suppliers is crucial to maintaining the country's energy security during the hot season. While LNG is an important element of Thailand's energy sector, authorities are prioritizing cost-effective alternatives amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to the source. Hydroelectric and coal power plants, though less environmentally friendly, allow for reduced production costs and could help stabilize electricity prices.

Thailand would face political pressure from the US if it purchased large volumes of LNG from Russia as the Thai oil and gas company PTT Group has signed a 20-year contract to import 2 mln tons of LNG per year from the Alaska LNG project, Retired Lieutenant General, an expert in geopolitical economy Somchai Virunhaphol told TASS earlier. The company has also entered into an agreement to purchase around $5.4 bln in energy supplies from the US annually.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Russian companies would soon redirect some of their LNG supplies from Europe to friendly countries, including China, India, Thailand, and the Philippines, without waiting for further restrictions from the European Union.