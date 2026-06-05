Russia to continue building nuclear facilities in Iran once situation calms down — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will continue work on building nuclear facilities in Iran once the situation calms down, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In general, when the situation calms down, we intend to continue working with our Iranian friends on the construction of these nuclear facilities. But here, too, easing Iran's concerns regarding the restrictions on their peaceful nuclear projects could play a certain role," the Russian leader noted.

"We are working with them and stand ready to provide everything necessary, including enriched uranium for nuclear power generation," the president emphasized.