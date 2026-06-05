Damage from drone attacks not affecting long-term business plans

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian infrastructural facilities inflict certain economic damage but the major business looks at the long term, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The attacks [of Ukrainian drones against Russian critical infrastructure] certainly do not bring anything good, moreover, they inflict certain damage to us. Nevertheless, when investors make investment decisions, they assess the totality of risks," the president said.

"The business, particularly such serious one, takes its lead from the long-term historical perspective and mainly, above all, takes its lead from the economy in which it is going to invest," Putin added.