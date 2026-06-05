Moscow's air defense perimeter system missed less than 0.001% of drones

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The share of drones that have flown through Moscow's air defense perimeter system has not exceeded 0.001%, with the attacks having no effect on the operation of city services, and their consequences being eliminated as quickly as possible, the Mayor of the capital, Sergey Sobyanin, said in an interview with RBC on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Today, the number of drones that have flown through the air defense system of all Moscow's perimeters is about one thousandth of a percent. The effectiveness of the air defense is extremely high compared to that of other countries, for which I am very grateful to the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, who carry out their work very responsibly," he said.

At the same time, according to Sobyanin, for its part, the city "is doing everything possible" to improve the air defense system. "We will continue to fight. I believe we have no other option — only to strengthen the region’s security and coordinate efforts with enterprises, organizations, and the armed forces," he noted.

The mayor emphasized that currently the attacks do not affect the operation of city services, and their consequences are eliminated in the shortest possible time. "They [city services] are operating in a planned mode, and thank God. Of course, during drone attacks, they switch to an enhanced mode of operation. If any emergencies occur, the consequences are eliminated in the shortest possible time, and targeted assistance is provided to those affected," Sobyanin concluded.

Earlier, the air defense system repelled an attack by three drones heading for Moscow. The total number of drones shot down since the beginning of the day has reached nine.

On forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.