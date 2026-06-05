Russian hydrocarbon competencies growing — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is building up its competencies in the hydrocarbon energy sector and develop technologies, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As regards the hydrocarbon energy segment, we have our own competencies growing there," Putin said.

Russia proactively cooperated in this sphere with foreign companies earlier, primarily with the US partners, the president said. "Now we are increasing our competence in these areas," he added.