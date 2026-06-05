MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction was to Vladimir Zelensky’s open letter, a TASS correspondent reports.

Zelensky is trying to win back global media attention, suggested Roza Chemeris, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs from the New People party, in an interview with TASS.

TASS has compiled the key reactions to the letter.

Kremlin statements

- Russian President Vladimir Putin read Vladimir Zelensky's open letter last night, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

- Putin was "briefed on the various reactions of world leaders to it," Peskov added.

- He did not disclose what the president's reaction to Zelensky's open letter was.

- The subject of Zelensky's open letter will most likely be addressed in one way or another at the SPIEF plenary session attended by the Russian leader, he suggested.

Attempts to steal the limelight

- Zelensky is trying to regain the world’s attention with his open letter to Putin, according to Roza Chemeris, a member of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs from the New People party, who spoke to TASS.

- Zelensky’s open letter raises doubts about the sincerity of his intentions, as it aims only to convince the public in Western countries, weary of the costs of war, of Kiev’s desire for peace, Swiss journalist and writer Guy Mettan told TASS.

- Mettan noted that wars are usually ended not by an "open letter, but via serious negotiations," which "is not the case here at all."

Attempt to hold onto power

- Through his open letter, Zelensky is trying to give the impression that he is ready to negotiate, but in reality, it’s just a PR stunt and posturing for the West, the chairman of the Just Russia party, Sergey Mironov, told TASS.

- He noted that Zelensky is clearly worried about losing power.

- According to Mironov, it is important to remember that Zelensky is not only a traitor to his people, but also a "pathological liar, actor, and clown," and the only peace he needs is one where he "would continue to receive billions from his masters to continue the ‘anti-Russia’ project and the fight against the Russian World."

Begging for ceasefire

- Zelensky is desperately trying to beg for peace in his open letter to Putin, Andrey Kartapolov (United Russia), chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, told TASS.

Attempt to disrupt peace process

- Vladimir Zelensky's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet another desperate act, Verkhovna Rada member Alexander Dubinsky said.

- In his view, Zelensky is doing everything he can to ensure the conflict in Ukraine "does not end."

- Zelensky’s letter to Putin is aimed at derailing any possible negotiations with Russia, not at initiating them, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

- He noted that the letter contains no specific proposals for a peace agreement or any compromises, "it only presents attacks on Russia, personal accusations against President Putin, and the same proposals that Russia has already rejected on multiple occasions."

- Azarov stressed that the letter is a propaganda ploy, and the language it contains is unacceptable in diplomacy.